Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot arrive on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on January 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedro Pascal is seen on set in "Wonder Woman 1984" in a new photo posted by director Patty Jenkins. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Director Patty Jenkins has posted the first on-set photo of Pedro Pascal in DC's upcoming superhero sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

The photo, released Monday, features a clean-shaved Pascal with lighter-colored hair riding in the back of a car while wearing a business suit.

Pascal, known for starring in Netflix's Narcos and on HBO's Game of Thrones, will have a key role in Wonder Woman 1984, with exact plot details being kept under wraps.

"Can't...Stop... Watching... @PedroPascal1 !!! #WW84," Jenkins captioned the image.

Wonder Woman 1984 is a reunion for Pascal and Jenkins, who previously worked together on television movie Exposed. The film also stars a returning Gal Gadot in the title role, Kristen Wiig as villain Cheetah and Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.