Dwayne Johnson crashes Emily Blunt's speech in 'Jungle Cruise' teaser

July 31 (UPI) -- Disney on Tuesday released a minute-long sneak peek from the set of Jungle Cruise, its upcoming comedy-adventure based on the theme-park ride.
"Emily Blunt and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson welcome you to the adventure of a lifetime! Disney's #JungleCruise is now in production. In theaters October 2019," said a message accompanying the teaser on Twitter.
The clip opens with Blunt excitedly talking about how beautiful the set is when Johnson shows up and interrupts her.
"It's a love story," the exasperated actress tried to go on with her speech.
"It is a love story, yes. Welcome to Jungle Cruise," Johnson chimed in.
"It's gonna be great," Blunt added.
"The adventure of a lifetime," Johnson said.
"That was my line," Blunt sighed and walked away.
"Wait! I'm sorry!" Johnson said. "Come on back! There you go. She's the best!"
Blunt returned with a smile and hugged Johnson.
"We're just kidding! Welcome to the adventure of a lifetime!" she said.
The film's cast will also include Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing.
