Dwayne Johnson crashes Emily Blunt's speech in 'Jungle Cruise' teaser

Dwayne Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the "Skyscraper" on July 10 in New York City. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Emily Blunt can now be seen in the new teaser for "Jungle Cruise." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Disney on Tuesday released a minute-long sneak peek from the set of Jungle Cruise, its upcoming comedy-adventure based on the theme-park ride.

"Emily Blunt and Dwayne @TheRock Johnson welcome you to the adventure of a lifetime! Disney's #JungleCruise is now in production. In theaters October 2019," said a message accompanying the teaser on Twitter.

The clip opens with Blunt excitedly talking about how beautiful the set is when Johnson shows up and interrupts her.

"It's a love story," the exasperated actress tried to go on with her speech.

"It is a love story, yes. Welcome to Jungle Cruise," Johnson chimed in.

"It's gonna be great," Blunt added.

"The adventure of a lifetime," Johnson said.

"That was my line," Blunt sighed and walked away.

"Wait! I'm sorry!" Johnson said. "Come on back! There you go. She's the best!"

Blunt returned with a smile and hugged Johnson.

"We're just kidding! Welcome to the adventure of a lifetime!" she said.

The film's cast will also include Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing.