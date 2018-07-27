Kristen Stewart to star in 'Charlie's Angeles' re-boot

July 27 (UPI) -- Director-producer Elizabeth Banks confirmed via Twitter who will star in her upcoming, big-screen re-boot of Charlie's Angels.

"The #CharliesAngels #KristenStewart @NaomiScott and @ellabalinska Catch @CharliesAngels only in theaters September 27, 2019," Banks tweeted Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter said Banks will also play the supporting role of Bosley in the film.

Stewart is best known for her work in the Twilight franchise, Scott will soon be seen as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming live-action Aladdin movie and Balinska is a newcomer who hails from England.

The Charlie's Angels franchise about three female private investigators started out as a TV series, which ran 1976-81. Through the years, its cast included Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, Shelly Hack, Tanya Roberts and David Doyle.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Bill Murray starred in a 2000 movie version and its 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.