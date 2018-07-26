'To All the Boys I've Loved Before': Lost love letters, romance in trailer

July 26 (UPI) -- Lana Condor is shocked to find out that all of her love letters have been sent out in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming adaptation of To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

The clip, released Thursday, features Condor as shy teenager Lara Jean Song Covey who instead of expressing how she feels to the various boys she likes around school, pens secret love letters addressed to them.

Lara Jean then discovers that all five of her crushes have somehow received the letters including the most popular guy at school Peter (Noah Centineo) and her sister's boyfriend Josh (Israel Broussard).

The incident forces Lara Jean to open up more and even allows her to date Peter as a way to avoid any tension with Josh.

The film, based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name by Jenny Han, is directed by Susan Johnson. Janel Parrish, Andrew Bachelor, John Corbett, and Anna Catchcart also star.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 17.

Netflix also released on Twitter Thursday a poster and images from the film featuring Lara Jean spending time with Peter.