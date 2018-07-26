'Slender Man' comes to life, haunts teenagers in new trailer

July 26 (UPI) -- Internet horror creation Slender Man terrorizes a group of teenagers in search of their friend in the latest trailer for Sony's upcoming film based on the popular character.

The clip, released Thursday, follows high-school classmates Hallie (Julia Goldani), Wren (Joey King) and Chloe (Jaz Sinclair) as they head out into the woods to find their missing friend Katie who was reasearching Slender Man on her computer.

Hallie encounters Slender Man in the woods and begins to be haunted by the figure along with her friends. Slender Man is seen using his long tentacle arms to snatch the girls and he infects their minds with scary images.

"In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slender Man. When one of them goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, his latest victim," reads the synopsis.

Slender Man, directed by Sylvain White, is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 10.

The character Slender Man was created in 2009 as part of a Photoshop competition on Something Awful, an internet forum. He then went viral with various fanart and fictional stories about Slender Man being released online. He is often depicted as a tall and faceless man wearing a suit.

HBO previously released a documentary titled Beware the Slenderman that followed the trial of Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier who are charged with stabbing a fellow classmate 19 times in order to appease the fictional character.