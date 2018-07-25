Emma Thompson joins cast of 'Men in Black' spinoff

July 25 (UPI) -- Emma Thompson has been cast in Sony's upcoming Men in Black spinoff that is set to arrive in theaters on June 14, 2019.

The actress will be reprising her role as a leader of the Men in Black organization Agent O, who was last seen in 2012's Men in Black 3, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Emma joins a cast that includes Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles alongside Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall and dancing duo Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

Hemsworth will be featured in the film as an MIB agent with Tessa wanting to join the alien-fighting force, Empire reported. Hemsworth and Tessa previously teamed up together in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok.

The untitled Men in Black spinoff, which takes place primarily in London, is being directed by Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious helmer F. Gary Gray from a script by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Steven Spielberg is executive producing with Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald producing.

The Men in Black series, which followed a secret organization that protected earth from alien threats across three films, previously featured Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead roles. The two actors are not expected to return.

Emma will next be seen in Johnny English Strikes Again which arrives in theaters on Oct. 26 and in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, set for release on April 12, 2019.