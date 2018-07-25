Alexandra Daddario to star in 'Can You Keep a Secret?' adaptation

July 25 (UPI) -- Alexandra Daddario will star in a forthcoming adaptation of Can You Keep a Secret?

Deadline reported Tuesday the 32-year-old actress will star in and executive produce a big-screen version of the Sophie Kinsella novel.

Daddario will play Emma Corrigan, a young woman who spills her secrets to a handsome stranger during a turbulent plane ride. The stranger ends up being Jack Harper, the new CEO of her company.

Elise Duran will direct the adaptation, with Charles Miller to executive produce with Daddario. Kinsella, who is also known for the book Confessions of a Shopaholic, said she's "absolutely thrilled" about the adaptation.

"I know my readers around the world will look forward to it just as much as I do," the author said. "I am very excited that Alexandra Daddario is to play Emma and I can't wait to see the story come alive on screen."

Daddario confirmed her casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"VERY excited to announce I'm joining 'Can You Keep a Secret,' to be directed by the amazing Elise Duran, based on the best-selling novel by Sophie Kinsella," she wrote.

Daddario is known for the films San Andreas, Baywatch and The Layover. She also had roles on the TV series White Collar, Parenthood and American Horror Story: Hotel.