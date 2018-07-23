Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Jennifer Connelly to co-star in 'Top Gun' sequel

By Karen Butler  |  July 23, 2018 at 9:04 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- A Beautiful Mind actress Jennifer Connelly is to co-star with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

The Hollywood Reporter said Connelly will play a single mother who runs a bar near the Navy base where Cruise's iconic pilot Maverick works.

Filming on the sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun is tentatively slated to begin in September in San Diego.

"Look, she's a great actress, obviously. ... When you see the film, you'll see why she's perfect for it," Cruise told ETOnline about Connelly Sunday. "She has such a very talented, very vibrant, and, you know, see we're just going to have a great cast. Gonna be a lot of fun."

Cruise made the remarks at the premiere of his latest movie Mission: Impossible -- Fallout Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Connelly's other credits include Labyrinth, Requiem for a Dream, Dark Water and Only the Brave.

Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George Famous birthdays for July 22: Selena Gomez, Prince George
New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday New photo released for Prince George's 5th birthday
Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows Reports: Sara Haines, Kimberly Guilfoyle exiting panel shows
Asia Argento posts photo with Anthony Bourdain from days before his death Asia Argento posts photo with Anthony Bourdain from days before his death
Jason Momoa takes 'Aquaman' trailer to Comic-Con, hangs with Zoe Kravitz Jason Momoa takes 'Aquaman' trailer to Comic-Con, hangs with Zoe Kravitz