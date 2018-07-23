Halsey attends 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' premiere

July 23 (UPI) -- Halsey was all smiles on the red carpet Sunday.

The 23-year-old singer and actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Teen Titans Go! big-screen film, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Halsey wore a simple, spaghetti-strap bodysuit with high-waisted, flared jeans and pink sunglasses. The two-time Grammy nominee voices Wonder Woman in the new movie.

"Going to see myself be Wonder Woman @TeenTitansMovie #TeenTitansGoToTheMovies," she captioned photos of her look on Twitter.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is based on the Cartoon Network animated series Teen Titans Go! The film also features the voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Nicolas Cage, James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel.

The premiere followed news of Halsey's split from rapper and producer G-Eazy. Halsey cried onstage this month at a concert in Michigan after announcing her split from G-Eazy in a post July 3 after about a year of dating.

"G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she said in the post. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best."

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies opens in theaters Friday. Runaways star Annie Wersching, who is pregnant with her third child, was among the other stars at the premiere.