'A Star is Born' to premiere at the Venice Film Festival

July 23 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's re-make of A Star is Born is to premiere at Italy's 75th Venice International Film Festival Aug. 31, organizers announced Monday.

Set for an Oct. 5 theatrical release in the United States, the musical marks Cooper's directorial debut. He also co-wrote and produced the movie, which features Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott. Although she had a role in the TV series American Horror Story, A Star is Born will be Gaga's first big-screen, acting job.

"In this new take on the powerful love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers -- and falls in love with -- struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons," a synopsis said.

The movie features original songs Cooper and Gaga performed live on-camera.

The project was announced last August and the first trailer for it was released in June. Previous screen incarnations of A Star is Born premiered in 1937, 1954 and 1976.