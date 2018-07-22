Jason Momoa takes 'Aquaman' trailer to Comic-Con, hangs with Zoe Kravitz

July 22 (UPI) -- Actor Jason Momoa and his stepdaughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, attended Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration party in San Diego Saturday.

Kravitz, 29, is the daughter of 38-year-old Momoa's wife, 50-year-old actress Lisa Bonet, and her former husband, 54-year-old rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa appeared at Comic-Con earlier in the day with his Aquaman co-stars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard to talk about their eagerly awaited superhero movie and share the first trailer for it.

The 2 1/2-minute clip has gotten nearly 10 million views since Warner Bros. posted it on YouTube Saturday.

In the preview, the titular son of a lighthouse keeper and a queen discovers he has the power to communicate with fish and other sea creatures. He is called upon to help when his evil half-brother, who rules an underwater society, wages war on "the surface world" inhabited by humans.

The James Wan-helmed picture is scheduled to open is U.S. theaters Dec. 21.

The studio also unveiled a new, 3-minute trailer for Kravitz's upcoming fantasy movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the same day. It has already gotten about 2.3 million views.

Kravitz participated in a panel discussion about the magical movie, alongside her fellow castmates Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Ezra Miller.

Directed by David Yates, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release Nov. 16.