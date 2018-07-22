Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Equalizer 2' tops the North American box office with $35.8M

By Karen Butler  |  July 22, 2018 at 11:47 AM
July 22 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington's vigilante drama The Equalizer 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend with $35.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is $34.4 million, followed by Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at No. 3 with $23.2 million, Ant-Man and the Wasp at No. 4 with $16.1 million and Incredibles 2 at No. 5 with $11.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at No. 6 with $11 million, Skyscraper at No. 7 with $10.96 million, The First Purge at No. 8 with $5 million, Unfriended: Dark Web at No. 9 with $3.5 million and Sorry to Bother You at No. 10 with $2.8 million.

