Christopher Gorham brings 'Death of Superman' to San Diego Comic-Con

July 21 (UPI) -- Popular and Ugly Betty alum Christopher Gorham said he was excited to share his latest animated Justice League movie, The Death of Superman, with the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con.

"It's a blast. You're showing it to fans and it's good. It might be a different experience if it was a bad movie, but it's not," the 43-year-old California native told UPI in a phone interview Friday, hours before the project's first public screening.

Featuring Gorham as The Flash, Jerry O'Connell as the Man of Steel, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, the comic-book adaptation is set for DVD and Blu-ray release by Warner Bros Home Entertainment on Aug. 7.

"It's a really good movie and you are showing it to a friendly audience of 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 people, so you get that visceral audience reaction that you don't normally get on a television show," he said.

"It has great action and great humor and there's real emotion and the voice cast is terrific," Gorham continued. "The animators do such a good job."

Since he almost always records his lines for the movies by himself, the actor said he looks forward to interacting with his co-stars at conventions.

"The only time I get to see those guys is when I do these panels," he said.

Gorham was working on the TV series, Covert Affairs, when he was first approached about lending his voice to The Flash for 2014's Justice League: War. Since then, he has reprised the role in three more movies.

"Once a year, I get an email that Warner Bros. is making another Justice League movie and they want me to come in and do The Flash again," Gorham said. "And, every time, I'm thrilled. I'm glad they like what I am doing and I love being a part of those movies because they are really good."

Insatiable



Also known for his work in Party of Five, Felicity, Jake 2.0, Harper's Island and Once Upon a Time, Gorham will appear in Insatiable, Netflix's new dark comedy about a vengeful, formerly overweight teenager played by Debby Ryan. Netflix will release the series Aug. 10.

The first trailer for the show was released this week and drew fire from detractors who saw it as an exercise in fat-shaming, which Gorham and co-star Alyssa Milano have vehemently denied.

Although he wasn't surprised by the backlash, particularly on social media, Gorham encouraged critics to reserve their judgment until they see the series.

"The show is about 12 hours long, so, maybe give it a minute and actually watch the thing first," he said. "There are always going to be critics. No matter what you do, you're never going to make everybody happy, so I am never surprised when there is criticism."

"Really, the show more than anything, revels in bully shaming," he continued. "We deal with body image issues in the show and we deal with it because [show creator] Lauren Gussis has had body image issues and dealt with them in her life. Almost -- if not every -- issue we deal with in the show is something that she dealt with in her personal life and she is certainly not going to shame herself."

Gorham said he was taping episodes of 2 Broke Girls when he began auditioning for Insatiable. He ultimately landed the role of Bob, the successful, ostentatious, longtime rival of Patty's beauty pageant consultant, who is also named Bob and played by Dallas Roberts.

Laughing, Gorham said his character is "like a peacock in human form."

The actor said he liked the pilot script and Gussis right away.

"I just found her so impressive and thoughtful and I knew that the show was going to deal with some sensitive subjects and it was clear to me we were in good hands with Lauren," he said, adding the show reminded him of his former young-adult dramedy Popular, which ran from 1999-2001.

"I could imagine Popular being similar to Insatiable, had Netflix existed then and we were able to go to the places we are able to go to because we are on Netflix," he noted.