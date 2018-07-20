Zazie Beetz in talks to star in 'Joker' origin film

July 20 (UPI) -- Zazie Beetz is in talks to appear in the upcoming Joker origin film from Warner Bros. and DC that will star Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

Beetz, if she decides to join the project, will portray a single mother who catches the eye of Phoenix, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Beetz recently starred in Fox's Deadpool 2 as mutant mercenary Domino.

Joker, from director Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the script with Scott Silver, is described as being a gritty character study and a cautionary tale.

The film, set for release on Oct. 4, 2019, will take place outside of DC's extended film universe and would help launch a new DC Comics banner at Warner Bros. that will allow the studio to tell unique comic book stories using different actors in the title roles.

Production is set to begin in September in New York.

The Joker, an iconic villain of Batman, was last portrayed by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad. Leto is expected to reprise the role in a {i:Suicide Squad sequel and in a standalone film that Leto is executive producing.