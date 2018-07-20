'Dragon Ball Super: Broly': Goku battles a powerful Saiyan in new trailer

July 20 (UPI) -- Goku and Vegeta are surprised to find another Saiyan with incredible power in the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The clip, released Thursday during a Dragon Ball panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, features the titular Saiyan villain Broly, fighting off Goku, Vegeta and even the treacherous Frieza with ease.

Goku, always happy to be in a fight, becomes concerned as Broly continually becomes stronger during their battle.

Broly's origin and how he could have survived the eradication of the Saiyan race is also hinted at in the trailer along with brief appearances by Beerus, Piccolo and Broly's father Paragus.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the twentieth film in the Dragon Ball franchise, will premiere in Japan on Dec. 14 before coming to North American theaters in January 2019 with English voiceovers, IGN reported alongside the release of the English-dubbed trailer.

The film is based on the story, screenplay and character designs of Dragon Ball original creator Akira Toriyama. Broly, formerly known as the Legendary Super Saiyan, was the subject of three previous, non-cannon Dragon Ball Z films.