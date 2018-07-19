'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' moves to July 2019

July 19 (UPI) -- Sony has moved up the release date of director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt to July 26, 2019.

The film, set in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969 when the Manson Family murders took place, was originally going to be released on the 50th anniversary of the massacre on Aug. 9, 2019.

The release date wasn't changed because of the anniversary, but to allow the film to have more playtime during the summer, Billboard reported, citing studio insiders.

DiCaprio will be featured in the film as fading television star Rick Dalton with Pitt as his stunt double Cliff Booth. DiCaprio shared an on-set photo of himself with Pitt in June.

DiCaprio and Pitt will be joined by Margot Robbie as actress Sharon Tate who was murdered by the Manson Family, Burt Reynolds, Dakota Fanning as Manson Family associate Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden and Tim Roth.

Sony also announced released dates for Zombieland 2 which will arrive on Oct. 11, 2019, Little Women set for Dec. 25, 2019 and Bloodshot set for Feb. 21, 2020. Slender Man was moved from Aug. 24 to Aug. 10 and Searching was moved from Aug. 3 to Aug. 24.