Jennifer Lopez goes from retail to big business in 'Second Act' trailer

July 19 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez finds a new big office job after working in retail in the first trailer for Second Act.

The trailer, released Thursday, features Lopez as a retail worker wanting more out of her life and career who gets passed over for a promotion at her store.

Lopez suddenly gets a call about a new job, however, when her friends create a fake resume and Facebook page that falsely claims she obtained a business degree, is fluent in Mandarin and has met former President Barack Obama.

Lopez does well in the interview and is offered a position at a Manhattan office, forcing her to do everything possible to keep her job and the truth about her credentials hidden.

Second Act, from director Peter Segal, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21. Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Freddie Stroma, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Bucatinsky, Treat Williams and Larry Miller also star.

"Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act," the synopsis reads.