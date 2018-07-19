'Glass' trailer sneak peek features Samuel L. Jackson's Mr. Glass

July 19 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson is back as Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass in a new sneak peak for the upcoming Comic-Con trailer of crossover thriller, Glass.

Universal released a teaser for the trailer on Thursday featuring Jackson's crazed Mr. Glass who is returning to prove superheroes exist in the real world following his appearance in Unbreakable.

"I'm a comic book expert. I create the extraordinary... It is time to show the world what we are capable of," the villain says in the clip.

Glass, from series director M. Night Shyamalan, is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 18, 2019. It will work as both a sequel to Unbreakable and Split as Bruce Willis returns as the super-powered David Dunn from Unbreakable to take on James McAvoy's demented Beast from Split.

A poster featuring Mr. Glass, Dunn and the Beast was released in June that presented all three characters sitting together in what appeared to be a mental institution.

The first trailer for Glass is set to be released on Friday.