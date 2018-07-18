Steve Carell finds strength through toys in 'Welcome to Marwen' trailer

July 18 (UPI) -- Steve Carell finds the strength to stand up to a group of Nazis after building a model world full of heroic dolls in the latest trailer for Welcome to Marwen.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Carell as World War II artist Mark Hogancamp who is viciously attacked and nearly beaten to death by Nazis while at a bar.

Hogancamp then has to undergo intense rehab, learn how to walk with a prosthetic leg and find out a way to carry on with his life as an artist who now experiences PTSD.

Hogancamp then turns to making a detailed miniature town called Marwen that houses toys he created based on the women who have helped him since the attack including his neighbor Nicol (Leslie Mann), his friend from rehab Julie (Janelle Monae), bar employee Caralala (Eliza Gonzalez), toy shop employee Roberta (Merritt Wever) and caretaker Anna (Gwendoline Christie).

Hogancamp begins to imagine himself living in the town as a toy where he and his friends go to war against the Nazis. His imagination and connections he has made with the women then help him find the courage to confront his attackers in court.

"The life I once had was taken away from me, but I'm still here," the actor says. "I have hope and I have my town and I have my friends and I'll be okay."

Welcome to Marwen, based on a true story and directed by Robert Zemeckis(Forrest Gump), is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 21.