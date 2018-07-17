Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Matthew Rhys to star in Mr. Rogers biopic 'You Are My Friend'

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 17, 2018 at 12:53 PM
July 17 (UPI) -- Matthew Rhys has been cast in upcoming Mr. Rogers biopic titled You Are My Friend featuring Tom Hanks as the iconic television personality.

Rhys, best known for appearing on The Americans, will be starring opposite Hanks as journalist Tom Junod who developed a friendship with Mr. Rogers, real name Fred Rogers, after he resentfully agreed to write a profile piece on the children's television host, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

You Are My Friend will explore the real-life friendship between Rogers and Junod who finds his perspective on life transformed after meeting Rogers.

Director Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl) is helming the project from a script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Production is set to begin in September with the film slated to release on Oct. 18, 2019.

Rogers hosted Mister Rogers' Neighborhood on PBS from 1968-2000. He died at the age of 74 in 2003 from stomach cancer.

