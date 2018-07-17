Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Felicity Jones is Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 'On the Basis of Sex' trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 17, 2018 at 8:44 AM
July 17 (UPI) -- Felicity Jones fights for women's rights as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the first trailer for upcoming biopic, On the Basis of Sex.

The clip, released Monday, features Jones portraying a younger Ginsburg as she begins her career before joining the Supreme Court in 1993.

Jones is seen taking on one of Ginsburg's earliest cases where she argued in front of the Supreme Court in 1975 to defend a widower's rights.

"If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, when will men and women ever be equal?" Jones says.

Armie Hammer as Ginsburg's husband Marty, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, and Cailee Spaeny also star.

On the Basis of Sex, directed by Mimi Leder from a script by Daniel Stiepleman, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 25.

A poster for the film featuring Jones standing tall in front of the Supreme Court building, was released on Twitter.

