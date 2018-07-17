'Bohemian Rhapsody': Mercury becomes a legend in new trailer

July 17 (UPI) -- The latest trailer for upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody explores the career of Queen and its lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The clip, released Tuesday, features actor Rami Malek portraying Mercury as the music icon joins Queen and helps the band obtain massive success once members begin experimenting with their music.

Queen's musicians are seen in the studio crafting some of their most well-known hits including "We Will Rock You," and the film's titular song.

"How many more galileos do you want?" Queen member Roger Taylor, portrayed by Ben Hardy, says while recording vocals for "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The trailer also features a number of stage performances, looks at Mercury's love life and hints at the singer's death in 1991.

"You're a legend, Freddie," a bandmate says. "We're all legends," Mercury replies.

Anthony McCarten wrote the script for Bohemian Rhapsody, as Queen members Brian May and Taylor served as music producers. The cast includes Allen Leech as Mercury's personal manager Paul Prenter, Gwilym Lee as May and Joe Mazzello as John 'Decay' Deacon, the bassist and composer who handled Queen's financial dealings.

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher was hired as the new director of Bohemian Rhapsody to replace original director Bryan Singer. The film is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 2.