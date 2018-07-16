Jason Momoa rules the ocean in new 'Aquaman' poster

July 16 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa sits in the deep depths of the ocean in the first poster released for Warner Bros. and DC's upcoming underwater epic, Aquaman.

The poster, released Monday by the official Twitter account for the Aquaman film, features Momoa being surrounded by various sea creatures including sharks and killer whales while holding onto his signature trident.

The image comes before the first trailer for Aquaman is set to be debuted during the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

"Home is calling. #Aquaman - in theaters December 21. Watch the new trailer this Saturday," reads the caption.

The home is calling line refers to how Aquaman is a half-human, half-Atlantean who will be taking up a more permanent residence in Atlantis after living his life on land.

Aquaman, from director James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7), also stars Amber Heard as powerful Atlantean Mera, Patrick Wilson as Aquaman's half-brother Orm -- also known as the villainous Ocean Master, Abdul-Mateen II as signature antagonist Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Aquman's mother, Willem Dafoe as Aquaman's adviser Dr. Vulko and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel.