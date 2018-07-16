Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Ethan Hawke joins Cannes winner's next film 'La Verite'

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 16, 2018 at 11:12 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche have been cast in Cannes Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda's next film titled La Verite, translated to The Truth in English.

Hawke and Binoche will also be joined by Catherine Deneuve in a film about a French actress (Deneuve), her daughter (Binoche) and son-in-law (Hawke) moving back to France from the United States, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

The script is based on a stage play Kore-eda wrote almost 15 years ago but was never used.

The majority of the cast will be French with La Verite being Kore-eda's first film made outside of Japan. Production begins in France in October and November with the film expected to release in 2019, Variety reported.

The film is a joint production between French studio 3B Productions and Kore-eda's Bunbuku.

Kore-eda won the top prize at the Cannes film festival for Shoplifters.

"Directing while overcoming differences of language and culture is a stimulating challenge," Kore-eda said. "Whether or not to direct the way I do in Japan is something I will think about on the set," Kore-eda said in a statement about La Verite.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Joanna Gaines posts new photo of newborn son Crew Joanna Gaines posts new photo of newborn son Crew
Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Diane Kruger Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Diane Kruger
Lena Headey celebrates 'Game of Thrones' Emmy nods with silly photo post Lena Headey celebrates 'Game of Thrones' Emmy nods with silly photo post
WWE Extreme Rules: Lashley defeats Reigns, Rousey attacks WWE Extreme Rules: Lashley defeats Reigns, Rousey attacks
Adam Levine's 'Sugar' series to debut in August on YouTube Adam Levine's 'Sugar' series to debut in August on YouTube