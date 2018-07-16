Ethan Hawke joins Cannes winner's next film 'La Verite'

July 16 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche have been cast in Cannes Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda's next film titled La Verite, translated to The Truth in English.

Hawke and Binoche will also be joined by Catherine Deneuve in a film about a French actress (Deneuve), her daughter (Binoche) and son-in-law (Hawke) moving back to France from the United States, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

The script is based on a stage play Kore-eda wrote almost 15 years ago but was never used.

The majority of the cast will be French with La Verite being Kore-eda's first film made outside of Japan. Production begins in France in October and November with the film expected to release in 2019, Variety reported.

The film is a joint production between French studio 3B Productions and Kore-eda's Bunbuku.

Kore-eda won the top prize at the Cannes film festival for Shoplifters.

"Directing while overcoming differences of language and culture is a stimulating challenge," Kore-eda said. "Whether or not to direct the way I do in Japan is something I will think about on the set," Kore-eda said in a statement about La Verite.