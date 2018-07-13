'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' headed to North America in January

July 13 (UPI) -- The upcoming twentieth film in the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is headed to North American theaters in January 2019.

Anime distribution company Funimation who handles the English dubbing of Dragon Ball, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday alongside a poster of the film that features main characters Goku, Vegeta and their opponent Broly.

The film will follow the events of the Dragon Ball Super series which was launched following the release of films Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F. Dragon Ball Super, which currently airs on Cartoon Network during its Adult Swim block of programming, was the first new television series in the franchise to be released in 18 years.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is based on the story, screenplay and character designs of Dragon Ball original creator Akira Toriyama. The film will explore the origins of the Saiyans and the villainous Frieza, IGN reported.

It remains unknown if the January release in North America will feature Funimation's English dubbing or if it will be presented with subtitles alongside the film's original Japanese voice track.

Broly, known as the Legendary Super Saiyan, was the subject of three previous, non-cannon Dragon Ball Z films.

Funimation also announced that they have become a sponsor for the upcoming Dragon Ball North America Tour that begins on July 19th at the San Diego Comic-Con. The tour will be visiting cities such as Washington D.C., Toronto, Portland, New York City and Dallas.

"The Dragon Ball North America Tour is really just the beginning. We have some big surprises in store for Dragon Ball fans of all ages. With the success of the last two Dragon Ball movies and the tremendous popularity of Dragon Ball Super, we know that this theatrical event will deliver all the excitement that Dragon Ball fans have come to expect," Funimation president and CEO Gen Fukunaga said in a statement.