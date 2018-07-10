Djimon Hounsou cast in DC's 'Shazam!'

July 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has announced that Djimon Hounsou has been cast in DC's upcoming superhero epic Shazam! starring Zachary Levi in the title role.

Hounsou is set to portray the 3,000-year-old wizard who grants young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) the power to become an adult superhero (Levi) by saying his name, Shazam, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The film, from director David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation), is also set to star Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy's best friend Freddy and Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Shazam! marks the latest comic book role for Hounsou who will also be seen in Marvel's Captain Marvel, reprising his role as Korath the Pursuer from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Captain Marvel was the original name of DC's Shazam! comic book series before the company changed the name.

Shazam! is set to arrive in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Levi made headlines in May when he posted on social media the first image of himself in costume as Shazam!. The promotional photo featured the hero enjoying a soft drink with Levi donning the character's signature bright red costume complete with a white cape and yellow-lightening chest piece.