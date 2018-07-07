Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Report: Keri Russell in talks for 'Star Wars' role

By Karen Butler  |  July 7, 2018 at 12:03 PM
July 7 (UPI) -- The Americans actress Keri Russell is reportedly in talks to play a role in Star Wars Episode IX.

Variety reported it is unclear whether she would play a heroine or villain, but either way the job will require her to do stunts.

Deadline.com noted the project would reunite Russell with her Felicity and Mission: Impossible III collaborator J.J. Abrams, who is directing the Star Wars sequel. The film is due in U.S. theaters Dec. 20, 2019.

Russell's other credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Austenland, August Rush and Waitress.

