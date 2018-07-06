Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Gundam' live-action film adaptation in development

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 6, 2018 at 11:38 AM
July 6 (UPI) -- A live-action film based on classic anime franchise Gundam is in development from Legendary Entertainment and Japanese animation studio Sunrise.

Legendary and Sunrise announced they were co-producing a Gundam film together Thursday at the 2018 Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

Cale Boyter of Legendary is overseeing the project along with the Sunrise creative team. No further details about the film was announced.

The first Gundam anime series was released in 1979. The show followed space colonies at war with Earth with battles being decided by pilots controlling giant mechs known as mobile suits.

Gundam has also spawned a number of successful animated films, line of plastic models and video games over the years.

Legendary is the studio behind the Pacific Rim franchise, which also has a focus on giant robots. The company is also set to release Detective Pikachu based on the Pokemon series and actioner Skyscraper starring Dwayne Johnson.

