'It: Chapter Two' cast assemble for group photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The adult cast of It: Chapter Two including Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader, have assembled for a group photo as production on the horror sequel has commenced.

"Back to Derry with these Losers #ITMovie," the official Twitter account for It captioned the photo Monday in reference to the town of Derry where the series takes place.

The photo features Chastain, who will be portraying the adult version of Beverly, sitting and laughing alongside McAvoy (Bill), Hader (Richie), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike), Jay Ryan (Ben), James Ransone (Eddie), and Andy Bean (Stanley).

The adult cast will be joined in the film by the original, younger stars of the Losers Club including Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer. Director Andy Muschietti and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown are also set to return.

It: Chapter Two, set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019, will take place 27 years following the first film as the Losers Club return home to Derry to face Pennywise once again.

The first It, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, earned $700 million worldwide -- making it the largest-grossing horror film of all time.