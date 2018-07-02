Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Tori Spelling, Kendra Wilkinson bring their kids to 'Hotel Transylvania 3' premiere

By Annie Martin   |  July 2, 2018 at 11:20 AM
July 2 (UPI) -- Celebrity moms Tori Spelling and Kendra Wilkinson walked the red carpet Sunday with their kids.

The 45-year-old actress and 33-year-old television personality attended the Los Angeles premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation with their respective children.

Spelling stepped out with her husband, actor Dean McDermott, and their five kids: 11-year-old son Liam, 10-year-old daughter Stella, 6-year-old daughter Hattie, 5-year-old son Finn and 16-month-old son Beau.

"It's like The Love Boat for Monsters!" Spelling wrote on Instagram. "After seeing this movie (its soooo good!) we are obsessed with finding a cruise for our next family vacay! #summervacay #hoteltransylvania3."

Wilkinson brought 8-year-old son Hank and 4-year-old daughter Alijah, her children with ex-husband Hank Baskett. The reality star filed for divorce from Baskett in April after eight years of marriage.

RELATEDSelena Gomez, Andy Samberg attend 'Hotel Transylvania 3' premiere

Hotel Transylvania 3 features the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Fran Drescher, Mel Brooks and Selena Gomez. The movie opens in theaters July 13.

