'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is No. 1 for a 2nd weekend

By Karen Butler  |  July 1, 2018 at 12:13 PM
July 1 (UPI) -- The dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $60 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com said Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Incredibles 2 with $45.5 million, followed by Sicario: Day of the Soldado at No. 3 with $19 million, Uncle Drew at No. 4 with $15.5 million and Ocean's 8 at No. 5 with $8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Tag at No. 6 with $5.6 million, Deadpool 2 at No. 7 with $3.5 million, Sanju at No. 8 with $2.6 million, Solo: A Star Wars Story at No. 9 with $2.3 million and Won't You Be My Neighbor? at No. 10 with $2.3 million.

