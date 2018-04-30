Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Ryan Reynolds congratulates Avengers on Twitter

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 30, 2018 at 9:46 AM
April 30 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds posted on Twitter a rejection letter his character Deadpool received from Marvel's superhero team, the Avengers.

"No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No," the letter, with the subject line "Re: Joining the Avengers," said. The note is signed by Avengers member Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

Professor X, as Tony Stark mentioned, is the leader of the X-Men, Marvel's mutant superhero team that Deadpool is connected to.

"From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers," Reynolds said, seemingly in reference to the box office take of the latest Avengers film, Infinity War, which became the No. 1 film in North America by earning $250 million. The number is a new, domestic box-office record for biggest opening weekend, putting Infinity War ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $248 million in its first week.

Reynolds will next be seen in Deadpool 2, which is to arrive in theaters on May 18. The latest trailer for the film featured the foul-mouthed mutant poking fun at other superhero films from Marvel and DC including how actor Josh Brolin stars in Deadpool 2 as Cable and in Avengers: Infinity War as Thanos.

