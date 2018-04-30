Ryan Reynolds congratulates Avengers on Twitter

April 30 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds posted on Twitter a rejection letter his character Deadpool received from Marvel's superhero team, the Avengers.

"No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No," the letter, with the subject line "Re: Joining the Avengers," said. The note is signed by Avengers member Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

Professor X, as Tony Stark mentioned, is the leader of the X-Men, Marvel's mutant superhero team that Deadpool is connected to.

"From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers," Reynolds said, seemingly in reference to the box office take of the latest Avengers film, Infinity War, which became the No. 1 film in North America by earning $250 million. The number is a new, domestic box-office record for biggest opening weekend, putting Infinity War ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $248 million in its first week.

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

Reynolds will next be seen in Deadpool 2, which is to arrive in theaters on May 18. The latest trailer for the film featured the foul-mouthed mutant poking fun at other superhero films from Marvel and DC including how actor Josh Brolin stars in Deadpool 2 as Cable and in Avengers: Infinity War as Thanos.