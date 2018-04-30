Michelle Pfeiffer joins cast of 'Maleficent 2'

April 30 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in Disney's upcoming sequel to Maleficent 2 that will again feature Angelina Jolie in the title role.

Pfeiffer will portray a queen in the film. The actress will be joined by series star Elle Fanning and by Ed Skrein, new to franchise, who will portray a villain.

Joachim Ronning, co-director of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is helming Maleficent 2 based on a screenplay by Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton.

The first Maleficent, released in 2014, featured Jolie as the Sleeping Beauty villain and told the fairytale story from her perspective. No plot details about the sequel have been released. The first film grossed $758 million at the global box office.

Pfeiffer will next be seen in Marvel sequel Ant-Man as the Wasp as Janet Van Dyne, the mother of series star Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne and the wife of the original Ant-Man Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas.

Pfeiffer had her 60th birthday on Sunday.