'Avengers: Infinity War' tops North American box office with $250M

If Sunday's estimates hold through Monday's final tabulations, "Infinity Wars" will set a new, domestic, box-office record, beating 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which opened at $248 million.
By Karen Butler  |  April 29, 2018 at 12:14 PM
April 29 (UPI) -- The superhero ensemble epic Avengers: Infinity War is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $250 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

If Sunday's estimates hold through Monday's final tabulations, Infinity Wars will set a new, domestic, box-office record, beating 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened at $248 million.

Both movies were released by Disney.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is A Quiet Place with $10.7 million, followed by I Feel Pretty at No. 3 with $8.1 million, Rampage at No. 4 with $7.1 million and Black Panther at No. 5 with $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Super Troopers 2 at No. 6 with $3.6 million, Truth or Dare at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Blockers at No. 8 with $2.9 million, Ready Player One at No. 9 with $2.4 million and Traffik at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

