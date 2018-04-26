'A Quiet Place' sequel in development at Paramount

April 26 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced plans to develop a sequel to their box office horror hit, A Quiet Place.

Paramount chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos made the announcement during the studio's CinemaCon presentation Wednesday. Gianopulos gave no further details about the sequel including if director and star John Krasinski will be returning.

Krasinski starred in the film alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt. A Quiet Place, from writers Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, followed a family forced to remain as quiet as possible in order to avoid being killed by monstrous creatures.

Woods and Beck, when asked about a sequel to the first film, said that they have plenty of material left over, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

A Quiet Place topped the North American box office in its first weekend earning $50 million and then again in its third weekend with $22 million. The film has earned a total of $213 million worldwide and counting.

Krasinski, best known for his time on The Office, recently signed on to direct sci-fi thriller Life on Mars for Paramount where he is reteaming with the producers of A Quiet Place including Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.