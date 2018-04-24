Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Venom': Tom Hardy transforms into an anti-hero in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 24, 2018 at 8:37 AM
April 24 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy becomes Marvel anti-hero Venom in the latest trailer for the upcoming film based on the Spider-Man character.

The clip, released Monday during the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, features Hardy as reporter Eddie Brock, who is investigating Dr. Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) because he is conducting scientific experiments on people using a black alien substance known as a symbiote.

The symbiote, with a mind of its own, joins with Hardy and gives the journalist extraordinary powers, including the use of powerful tentacles and super strength.

"We are Venom," the symbiote says after completely taking over Hardy's body to unveil the character's signature comic book look, which includes sharp teeth and a long tongue.

Venom, from director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 5. Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate also star.

"Being part of this movie is a dream come true," Hardy said at CinemaCon. "He's one of my favorite characters as well."

