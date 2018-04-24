Oscars 2019: Academy sets key dates for 91st ceremony

April 24 (UPI) -- Key dates have been set for the 2019 Oscars.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in press release Monday that the 91st Academy Awards will take place Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The awards show will air live on ABC.
The Academy's awards season will kick off Nov. 18 with the Governors Awards. Nominations voting will run Jan. 7-14, with the nominations to be announced Jan. 22.
Here are key dates for the 2019 Oscars:
Sunday, Nov. 18: Governors Awards
Monday, Jan. 7: Nominations voting opens
Monday, Jan. 14: Nominations voting closes
Tuesday, Jan. 22: Oscar nominations announced
Monday, Feb. 4: Oscar nominees luncheon
Saturday, Feb. 9: Scientific and Technical Awards
Tuesday, Feb. 12: Finals voting opens
Tuesday, Feb. 19: Finals voting closes
Sunday, Feb. 24: 91st Oscars telecast
The 2018 Oscars were held March 4 so as not to conflict with the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February. The Shape of Water won four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.