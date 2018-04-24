Oscars 2019: Academy sets key dates for 91st ceremony

April 24 (UPI) -- Key dates have been set for the 2019 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in press release Monday that the 91st Academy Awards will take place Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The awards show will air live on ABC.

The Academy's awards season will kick off Nov. 18 with the Governors Awards. Nominations voting will run Jan. 7-14, with the nominations to be announced Jan. 22.

Here are key dates for the 2019 Oscars:



Sunday, Nov. 18: Governors Awards

Monday, Jan. 7: Nominations voting opens

Monday, Jan. 14: Nominations voting closes

Tuesday, Jan. 22: Oscar nominations announced

Monday, Feb. 4: Oscar nominees luncheon

Saturday, Feb. 9: Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, Feb. 12: Finals voting opens

Tuesday, Feb. 19: Finals voting closes

Sunday, Feb. 24: 91st Oscars telecast



The 2018 Oscars were held March 4 so as not to conflict with the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February. The Shape of Water won four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.