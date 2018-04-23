Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren start filming 'The Good Liar'

April 23 (UPI) -- Principal photography began Monday in London on a film adaptation of Nicholas Searle's book The Good Liar.

Starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, the New Line Cinema drama is set for release in 2019. It is being directed and produced by Bill Condon, based on a screenplay by Jeffrey Hatcher.

"Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online," a studio synopsis said. "As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life."

The ensemble also includes Russell Tovey and Jim Carter.

McKellen and Condon previously worked together on Beauty and the Beast, Mr. Holmes and Gods and Monsters.