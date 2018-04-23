'Fantastic Beasts 2': Jessica Williams to play Professor Hicks

April 23 (UPI) -- The Fantastic Beasts sequel will feature Jessica Williams as Professor Hicks.

The 28-year-old actress said in a video Sunday with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling that she will portray Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Williams and Rowling announced the news while attending the Broadway premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The pair enjoyed dinner together during intermission.

"We've decided to tell you the name of my character for Fantastic Beasts," Williams said in the clip.

"Professor Lally Hicks," Rowling told fans.

ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT! BANGIN XXXCLUSIVE!!!! A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on Apr 22, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Rowling confirmed the news on Twitter, adding Hicks hails from Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardy. The fictional school is located in Massachusetts.

"Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardy with some random woman during the interval of #CursedChildNYC," the author wrote.

Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with some random woman during the interval of #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/Kl7joRz8me — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 22, 2018

Rowling also said Hicks will feature more heavily in the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

"You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3," she tweeted.

The Fantastic Beasts films are based on Rowling's book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which takes place in the Harry Potter universe. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald opens in theaters Nov. 16.

Williams came to fame as a correspondent on The Daily Show. She co-hosts the podcast 2 Dope Queens, which was adapted as a four-part HBO special this year.