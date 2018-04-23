'Crazy Rich Asians': Constance Wu fights for acceptance in new trailer

April 23 (UPI) -- Constance Wu contends with her wealthy boyfriend's disapproving mother in the first trailer for upcoming romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians.

The clip, released Monday, features Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) as Rachel, a woman traveling to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) where she discovers that her partner is the heir to a massive fortune.

"You really should have told me you're like the Prince William of Asia," Wu says, referring to the British royal family. "That's ridiculous," Golding responds. "I'm much more of a Harry."

Wu, while experiencing Golding's lavish lifestyle, meets his mother, played by Michelle Yeoh who believes that she isn't good enough to date her son. Wu then confronts Yeoh as tensions flare and as Golding is seen wanting to get married.

"If Nick chose me, he would lose his family," Wu says. "And if Nick chose his family, he might spend the rest of his life resenting you."

Crazy Rich Asians, from director Jon M. Chu, is set to hit theaters on Aug. 17. The film is based on author Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name. Gemma Chan, Ken Jeong, Harry Shum Jr., Jimmy O. Yang, Sonoya Mizuno and Awkwafina also star.