Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'A Quiet Place' tops the North American box office with $22M

By Karen Butler  |  April 22, 2018 at 6:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The suspense thriller A Quiet Place is No. 1 at the North American box office, earning $22 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Rampage with $21 million, followed by I Feel Pretty at No. 3 with $16.2 million, Super Troopers 2 at No. 4 with $14.7 million and Truth or Dare at No. 5 with $7.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ready Player One at No. 6 with $7.5 million, Blockers at No. 7 with $7 million, Black Panther at No. 8 with $4.6 million, Traffik at No. 9 with $3.9 million and Isle of Dogs at No. 10 with $3.4 million.

Trending Stories
Mike Myers on Verne Troyer's death: 'I hope he is in a better place' Mike Myers on Verne Troyer's death: 'I hope he is in a better place'
Famous birthdays for April 21: James McAvoy, Queen Elizabeth II Famous birthdays for April 21: James McAvoy, Queen Elizabeth II
Lauren Bush Lauren gives birth to a son; husband David shares photo Lauren Bush Lauren gives birth to a son; husband David shares photo
Brooke Burke says David Charvet split was 'necessary' Brooke Burke says David Charvet split was 'necessary'
Behati Prinsloo posts 'pump and dump' breastfeeding photo Behati Prinsloo posts 'pump and dump' breastfeeding photo