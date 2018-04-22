'A Quiet Place' tops the North American box office with $22M

April 22 (UPI) -- The suspense thriller A Quiet Place is No. 1 at the North American box office, earning $22 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Rampage with $21 million, followed by I Feel Pretty at No. 3 with $16.2 million, Super Troopers 2 at No. 4 with $14.7 million and Truth or Dare at No. 5 with $7.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ready Player One at No. 6 with $7.5 million, Blockers at No. 7 with $7 million, Black Panther at No. 8 with $4.6 million, Traffik at No. 9 with $3.9 million and Isle of Dogs at No. 10 with $3.4 million.