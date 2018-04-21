Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'It' actress Sophia Lillis to star in 'Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase'

By Karen Butler  |  April 21, 2018 at 10:20 AM
April 21 (UPI) -- It star Sophia Lillis is to play the titular, teen sleuth in a film adaptation of the mystery novel Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

Deadline.com reported the casting news Friday and said production is scheduled to begin soon.

Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Chip Diggins and Wendy Williams are among the mystery movie's producers.

Variety said the book by Mildred Wirt Benson -- penned under the pseudonym Carolyn Keene -- was first published in 1930 and adapted by Warner Bros. as a film in 1939, starring Bonita Granville.

The Nancy Drew series of novels also inspired the studio's 2007 movie Nancy Drew, with Emma Roberts playing the lead.

Lillis, 16, will also soon be seen in HBO's eight-episode drama Sharp Objects.

