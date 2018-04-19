Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Michael Myers gets up close in new 'Halloween' poster

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 19, 2018 at 2:03 PM
April 19 (UPI) -- Horror film icon Michael Myers gets up close and personal in the first poster for Universal's upcoming revival of Halloween that stars a returning Jamie Lee Curtis.

"In 6 months, Michael Myers returns. #HalloweenMovie," said the official Twitter account for Halloween Thursday alongside the poster which features Michael Myers with a more wrinkled and decaying white mask.

Halloween, from director David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with Danny McBride, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 19.

John Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 Halloween which also starred Curtis, is an executive producer on the new film which he says will ignore all the sequels made after the first one. "It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the other [sequels] were made," he previously said to Entertainment Weekly. "It's gonna be fun. There's a really talented director and it was well-written. I'm impressed."

Nick Castle, who portrayed Michael Myers, is also rumored to be returning to the franchise.

