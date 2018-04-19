'Deadpool 2' pokes fun at other superhero movies in latest trailer

April 19 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds released a new trailer for Deadpool 2 on Twitter Thursday, featuring the foul-mouthed mutant poking fun at other superhero films from Marvel and DC.

"Pump the hate brakes, Thanos," Deadpool (Reynolds) says in the clip, referencing Josh Brolin's portrayal of time-traveling mutant Cable in the action comedy sequel in addition to Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War.

Deadpool is seen in the trailer assembling a team of super-powered individuals he refers to as X-Force to save a young boy who Cable is hunting down. The group consists of Zazie Beetz as Domino, Terry Crews as Bedlam and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, among others

"You're no [expletive] hero. You're just a clown, dressed up as a sex toy," Cable tells Deadpool during a fight. "So dark. You sure you're not from the DC universe?" Deadpool responds, in reference to the darker tone seen in DC's slate of films.

Deadpool 2, from director David Leitch and also starring T.J. Miller, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Julian Dennison and Brianna Hildebrand, is set to arrive in theaters on May 18.

"Deadpool 2. Because you never get a third chance to make a second impression," Reynolds said on Twitter alongside the trailer.