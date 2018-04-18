Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps attend 'I Feel Pretty' premiere

April 18 (UPI) -- Longtime pals Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps walked the red carpet Tuesday.

The actresses attended the Los Angeles premiere of their movie I Feel Pretty at the Westwood Village theater in Westwood.

Williams and Philipps were all smiles as they posed for photos together at the event. Williams wore a black dress with a belted waist and plunging neckline, while Philipps sported new, pink hair and a strapless, embellished gown.

"My girlfriend is a dream in real life and in the movie @ifeelpretty," Philipps said of Williams in an Instagram post. "I hope you guys see this movie this weekend! We love it and we hope you do too."

I Feel Pretty stars Williams, Philipps, Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel and Aidy Bryant, and opens in theaters Friday. The movie follows a woman (Schumer) who wakes up from a fall with new-found confidence.

Williams and Philipps previously co-starred as Jen Lindley and Audrey Liddell on The WB series Dawson's Creek. Philipps supported Williams in January on the 10-year anniversary of Heath Ledger's death.