Home / Entertainment News / Movies

DiCaprio to present Scorsese with Robert Osborne Award

By Karen Butler  |  April 18, 2018 at 4:02 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has agreed to present his friend and frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese with the inaugural Robert Osborne Award.

Scheduled to be bestowed on April 26 during the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival, the honor will receognize Scorsese for his decades-long commitment to the legacy and preservation of classic films, a news release said.

The award is named for Robert Osborne, who served as the primetime host and anchor of the Turner Classic Movies channel for more than 22 years. He died in 2017 at the age of 84.

DiCaprio, 43, and Scorsese, 75, have worked together on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. Scorsese's other famous works include Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, Hugo and Silence.

Trending Stories
Behati Prinsloo gets close to Adam Levine in new photo Behati Prinsloo gets close to Adam Levine in new photo
Amy Roloff returns from 'fun' cruise with Chris Marek Amy Roloff returns from 'fun' cruise with Chris Marek
Kate Hudson's baby bump gets 'hugs' from Steven Tyler Kate Hudson's baby bump gets 'hugs' from Steven Tyler
Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Conan O'Brien Famous birthdays for April 18: America Ferrera, Conan O'Brien
Ciara's son shows off mohawk in new photo: '#FirstCut' Ciara's son shows off mohawk in new photo: '#FirstCut'