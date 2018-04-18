Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Chris Pratt wants to rescue dinosaurs in new 'Jurassic World 2' trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 18, 2018 at 11:53 AM
April 18 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard join a dinosaur rescue mission that goes wrong in the latest trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The clip, released Wednesday, shows Pratt and Howard returning to the island where the Jurassic World theme park was built to save the remaining dinosaurs before a volcano erupts.

Pratt and Howard soon discover, however, that the rescue effort is actually a scheme to capture and sell the dinosaurs to the highest bidder.

The pair, feeling betrayed, decide to shut the operation down alongside Blue, the lead raptor Pratt had trained in the first film.

"If I don't make it back, remember you're the one who made me come here," Pratt jokes to Howard.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from director J.A. Bayona, is scheduled to arrive in theaters June 22.

