Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Avengers: Infinity War': Carrie Coon to play Proxima Midnight

By Annie Martin  |  April 16, 2018 at 1:22 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Avengers: Infinity War will feature Fargo alum Carrie Coon.

The 37-year-old actress confirmed Monday on Twitter that she will portray the villain Proxima Midnight in the forthcoming Marvel film.

"It's true! My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight," Coon wrote.

"To be fair, my face is in there somewhere. #MoCapWhilePregnant #AvengersInfinityWar," she jokingly added.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo had shared the news in an interview with Radio Times.

"Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight," Joe said. "You may know her from Season 3 of Fargo or The Leftovers."

In the Marvel comics, Proxima Midnight is a member of the Black Order, a team of aliens who work for the titan Thanos. Josh Brolin will portray Thanos in the new movie.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27. The movie co-stars Brolin, Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Coon played Gloria Bungle in Fargo Season 3 and Nora Durst on The Leftovers. She will star in the films Kin with James Franco and Dennis Quaid and Widows with Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
R. Lee Ermey from 'Full Metal Jacket' dead at 74 R. Lee Ermey from 'Full Metal Jacket' dead at 74
Famous birthdays for April 16: Mirai Nagasu, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Famous birthdays for April 16: Mirai Nagasu, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean win big at the ACM Awards Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean win big at the ACM Awards
'NCIS' renewed for Season 16, Mark Harmon to return 'NCIS' renewed for Season 16, Mark Harmon to return
Former nationwide overnight radio host Art Bell dies Former nationwide overnight radio host Art Bell dies