'Avengers: Infinity War': Carrie Coon to play Proxima Midnight

April 16 (UPI) -- Avengers: Infinity War will feature Fargo alum Carrie Coon.

The 37-year-old actress confirmed Monday on Twitter that she will portray the villain Proxima Midnight in the forthcoming Marvel film.

"It's true! My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight," Coon wrote.

"To be fair, my face is in there somewhere. #MoCapWhilePregnant #AvengersInfinityWar," she jokingly added.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo had shared the news in an interview with Radio Times.

"Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight," Joe said. "You may know her from Season 3 of Fargo or The Leftovers."

In the Marvel comics, Proxima Midnight is a member of the Black Order, a team of aliens who work for the titan Thanos. Josh Brolin will portray Thanos in the new movie.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27. The movie co-stars Brolin, Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Coon played Gloria Bungle in Fargo Season 3 and Nora Durst on The Leftovers. She will star in the films Kin with James Franco and Dennis Quaid and Widows with Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki.