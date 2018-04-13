'Incredibles 2': Elastigirl takes on new superhero job in latest trailer

April 13 (UPI) -- Elastigirl has been chosen to lead a new campaign that will bring superheroes back into the limelight in the latest trailer for Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated sequel, The Incredibles 2.

The clip released Friday features Elastigirl, played by Holly Hunter, and Mr. Incredible, portrayed by Craig T. Nelson, meeting with a wealthy tycoon voiced by Bob Odenkirk who wants Elastigirl to be a representative for all superheroes as a way to get the public to accept them again.

Elastigirl accepts the offer and takes on the job, which includes regularly saving the day, leaving Mr. Incredible in charge of their kids -- including Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack.

Mr. Incredible struggles with being a stay-at-home dad, contending with an angry Violet and Jack-Jack, who is still discovering all of his superpowers.

A new villain also makes an appearance, causing the family to band together with help from Mr. Incredible's best friend Frozone, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

The Incredibles 2, from director Brad Bird, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 15.