David Leitch to direct 'Fast and Furious' spinoff with Dwayne Johnson

April 13 (UPI) -- Filmmaker David Leitch has been selected to direct the untitled Fast and Furious spinoff film that stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Johnson and Statham will be reprising their Fast and Furious franchise roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, in the film that is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2019.

Leitch is best known for directing the upcoming Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde and for co-directing John Wick. Leitch will be directing from a script by Chris Morgan, who has penned six installments of the action series.

"Please welcome David Leitch as the director of the Fast & Furious Hobbs and Shaw spinoff," said the official Twitter account for Fast and Furious.

Please welcome David Leitch as the director of the Fast & Furious Hobbs and Shaw spinoff. pic.twitter.com/RnpN0RMko9 — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) April 12, 2018

Johnson recently said that he wasn't "quite sure" if he would be starring in the next mainline entry in the series, Fast and Furious 9, due to the on-set feud he had with star Vin Diesel. "Right now I'm concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be," Johnson said.